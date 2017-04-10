Father and son arrested after getting in a bar fight with two men over the Eagles
A Steelers fan father and Cowboys fan son reportedly beat up two men outside a bar in a Philly suburb
We at CBS Sports know that NFL fans take their fandom very seriously. At times, far too seriously. We’ve seen plenty of people get (regrettable) tattoos, we’ve seen others paint their lawns (and houses) the colors of their favorite team , and more. Usually, taking your fandom seriously is all in good fun.
This is not one of those times.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, an argument at a South Jersey bar turned violent last Thursday evening, as a father-son duo was arrested after beating up two other men whom they had verbally sparred with about the Philadelphia Eagles:
The duo got into a heated discussion about the football team with two other men inside Joe’s Tavern, 548 Williamstown Rd., Winslow, on Thursday evening, according to police.
The fight moved outside, where Christopher Hoffman, 56, and son Brittan Holland, 32, beat up the two other men, police said.
One of the victims, the 26-year-old son of the tavern’s owner, suffered a broken nose in the scuffle. The other victim, a 36-year-old man, was treated for several facial fractures.
Hoffman and Holland fled in a vehicle after the altercation. Their car was located outside their Madely Court home in Sicklerville, and officers found the two inside, both covered in blood, police said.
While the South Jersey setting may make this story sound like it was a spat between a group of Eagles fans, that’s actually not the case. Hoffman, who was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, per the report, was wearing Pittsburgh Steelers slippers at the time of his arrest. Holland, who was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, told officers he was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
