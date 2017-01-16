Father of Aaron Rodgers opens up on family rift: 'Fame can change things'

If the Packers are able to pull off an upset of the Falcons on Sunday in the NFC title game, there's a good chance you'll be reading a lot about Aaron Rodgers in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LI.

There's also a good chance that you'll be reading a lot about Rodgers' family, and that's because the Packers quarterback is currently estranged from his mom, dad and two brothers.

Although Rodgers has refused to answer questions about the rift, his dad finally answered questions about the feud during an interview with the New York Times that was held in the days leading up to Green Bay's 34-31 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ed Rodgers confirmed to the Times that the family hasn't spoken with Aaron since the holiday season of 2014, which means it's now been over two years.

According to Ed, he's not sure if things have gotten better with Aaron over the past 24 months.

"It's hard to tell sometimes," Ed Rodgers said when asked if the relationship is improving.

Ed Rodgers also added that, "Fame can change things."

The Rodgers family feud went public in July when Aaron's brother, Jordan, was a contestant on "The Bachelorette." While Jordan was courting Jo Jo Fletcher, he revealed that everyone in the family is currently estranged from Aaron.

"It would have been nice to share JoJo with not only my parents and my brother Luke, but Aaron as well," Jordan said at the time. "I miss my brother a lot, especially in moments like this because my family means so much."

In an ideal world, the family feud would've stayed under wraps, but Ed is ultimately OK with the fact that it got out.

"Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen," Ed said. "[But] it's good to have it all come out."

As for Aaron, he hasn't really had anything to say about the rift. He was first asked about it in July when he reported to training camp, and the subject also came up on Thursday before the Packers played the Cowboys.

"I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly," he said Thursday at the Packers' practice facility.

Aaron also added that he had no idea if Jordan, who lives in Dallas, attended Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Packers.

The Packers quarterback clearly doesn't like answering questions about his family rift, which means Super Bowl week could turn into a soap opera if the Packers are involved. There will be thousands of media members on hand for Media Day alone, and if you've ever watched Media Day go down, you know that no one is afraid to ask about anything, which means Aaron could be getting a lot of questions about his family.