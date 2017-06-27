LOOK: Dolphins fan gets married while wearing a Dolphins helmet
Now that's commitment
My roommate likes to say that he's a casual fan of the Minnesota Vikings. It seems like a nice, easygoing relationship. He gets to enjoy the times when the Vikings win, and when they lose, he doesn't get upset. He really doesn't spend too much time thinking about them.
Twitter user @leetoplanding seemingly has a somewhat different relationship with the Miami Dolphins. It seems like a committed, involved relationship -- so much so that he actually wore a Dolphins helmet during the moment when he was supposed to be committing himself to another relationship for the rest of his life.
This is the photo of ultimate fandom:
Let's take a closer look at the top of that cake:
The best part of the story? The only reason he became a Dolphins fan was because his flight to Tampa Bay was overbooked.
"I started watching football and was heading out to see the Buccaneers play in Tampa because who doesn't love Florida," he wrote on Twitter last year. "But I had a call saying the flight was full and they had overbooked, but that I could be transferred to a Miami flight so I looked it up and the Dolphins were playing the Falcons. So me and my dad went. ... Been each year since and with game pass, never miss a game. Dolphins themed wedding coming up."
Congratulations to @leetoplanding, his wife, and the Dolphins for taking all of their relationships to the next level.
