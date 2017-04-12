LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott edges Dak Prescott for second behind Tom Brady in jersey sales
Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski rounded out the top five sellers in 2016
Tom Brady’s reign over the NFL isn’t limited to quarterbacking. He’s also the best in the league in terms of jersey sales.
On Tuesday, NFLShop.com released their list of the best-selling jerseys from April 1, 2016, to the end of February (exact dates according to NFL.com). For the second straight year, Brady topped the list. This time, he beat out two Dallas Cowboys rookies, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott . Meanwhile, Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski squeaked his way into the top five.
The results:
- Tom Brady
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Dak Prescott
-
Odell Beckham
Jr.
- Rob Gronkowski
-
Carson Wentz
-
Derek Carr
-
Antonio Brown
- Dez Bryant
-
Jason Witten
-
Von Miller
-
Russell Wilson
-
Aaron Rodgers
-
Khalil Mack
-
Julian Edelman
-
Julio Jones
- Cam Newton
-
Ben Roethlisberger
-
Matt Ryan
- Le’Veon Bell
-
Eli Manning
-
Amari Cooper
- Luke Kuechly
- Drew Brees
- JJ Watt
Here’s how that list is broken down geographically, via NFLShop.com:
Despite losing out to him in the overall list, Prescott beat out Elliott in Texas. And Brady managed to take Nevada, Utah, Michigan (where he went to school ), Illinois ( Jay Cutler isn’t all too popular around there), and Florida (good job, Dolphins) in addition to the New England region.
Furthermore, NFLShop.com went on to reveal that Brady had the highest selling jersey in all 50 states during February. That’s amazing. I’d share a photo of their map similar to the one above, but it’s basically just a regular map of the U.S. with Brady’s face plastered on top of it.
Anyway, for players taking notes, the best way to get to the top of the list appears to be leading your team to a 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl, mocking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in an ad and then getting your Super Bowl jersey stolen.
Any questions?
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
WATCH: Romo drills shot at Mavs practice
The ex-Cowboys QB showed off his sweet-looking jumper ahead of his 'debut' with the Maveri...
-
Laurinaitis retires, thanks Rams, Saints
James Laurinaitis retires as the Rams' all-time leading tackler
-
Miller didn't know SB helmet was stolen
Miller's helmet was recovered along with Tom Brady's jerseys and currently resides in Denv...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Redskins
Check out the Redskins' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your p...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Giants
Check out the Giants' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pic...
-
NFL Draft: Going deep with Eagles
Check out the Eagles' recent draft history, key moves and top needs before making your pic...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre