LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott edges Dak Prescott for second behind Tom Brady in jersey sales

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski rounded out the top five sellers in 2016

Tom Brady’s reign over the NFL isn’t limited to quarterbacking. He’s also the best in the league in terms of jersey sales. 

On Tuesday, NFLShop.com released their list of the best-selling jerseys from April 1, 2016, to the end of February (exact dates according to NFL.com). For the second straight year, Brady topped the list. This time, he beat out two Dallas Cowboys rookies, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott . Meanwhile, Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski  squeaked his way into the top five.

The results:

  1. Tom Brady 
  2. Ezekiel Elliott
  3. Dak Prescott 
  4. Odell Beckham Jr.
  5. Rob Gronkowski
  6. Carson Wentz
  7. Derek Carr
  8. Antonio Brown
  9. Dez Bryant 
  10. Jason Witten
  11. Von Miller
  12. Russell Wilson
  13. Aaron Rodgers
  14. Khalil Mack
  15. Julian Edelman
  16. Julio Jones
  17. Cam Newton 
  18. Ben Roethlisberger
  19. Matt Ryan
  20. Le’Veon Bell
  21. Eli Manning
  22. Amari Cooper
  23. Luke Kuechly 
  24. Drew Brees
  25. JJ Watt

Here’s how that list is broken down geographically, via NFLShop.com:

screen-shot-2017-04-11-at-4-11-18-pm.png
NFLShop.com

Despite losing out to him in the overall list, Prescott beat out Elliott in Texas. And Brady managed to take Nevada, Utah, Michigan (where he went to school ), Illinois ( Jay Cutler isn’t all too popular around there), and Florida (good job, Dolphins) in addition to the New England region.

Furthermore, NFLShop.com went on to reveal that Brady had the highest selling jersey in all 50 states during February. That’s amazing. I’d share a photo of their map similar to the one above, but it’s basically just a regular map of the U.S. with Brady’s face plastered on top of it. 

Anyway, for players taking notes, the best way to get to the top of the list appears to be leading your team to a 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl, mocking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in an ad and then getting your Super Bowl jersey stolen.

Any questions?

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

