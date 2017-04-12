LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott edges Dak Prescott for second behind Tom Brady in jersey sales

Tom Brady’s reign over the NFL isn’t limited to quarterbacking. He’s also the best in the league in terms of jersey sales.

On Tuesday, NFLShop.com released their list of the best-selling jerseys from April 1, 2016, to the end of February (exact dates according to NFL.com). For the second straight year, Brady topped the list. This time, he beat out two Dallas Cowboys rookies, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott . Meanwhile, Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski squeaked his way into the top five.

The results:

Tom Brady

Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott

Odell Beckham Jr.

Rob Gronkowski

Carson Wentz

Derek Carr

Antonio Brown

Dez Bryant

Jason Witten

Von Miller

Russell Wilson

Aaron Rodgers

Khalil Mack

Julian Edelman

Julio Jones

Cam Newton

Ben Roethlisberger

Matt Ryan

Le’Veon Bell

Eli Manning

Amari Cooper

Luke Kuechly

Drew Brees

JJ Watt



Here’s how that list is broken down geographically, via NFLShop.com:

NFLShop.com

Despite losing out to him in the overall list, Prescott beat out Elliott in Texas. And Brady managed to take Nevada, Utah, Michigan (where he went to school ), Illinois ( Jay Cutler isn’t all too popular around there), and Florida (good job, Dolphins) in addition to the New England region.

Furthermore, NFLShop.com went on to reveal that Brady had the highest selling jersey in all 50 states during February. That’s amazing. I’d share a photo of their map similar to the one above, but it’s basically just a regular map of the U.S. with Brady’s face plastered on top of it.

Anyway, for players taking notes, the best way to get to the top of the list appears to be leading your team to a 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl, mocking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in an ad and then getting your Super Bowl jersey stolen.

Any questions?