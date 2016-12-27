LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott got himself and Dak Prescott matching iced-out necklaces
Zeke has been in a giving mood this holiday season
The Dallas Cowboys are 12-2 and have already wrapped up home field advantage heading into their Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have shouldered a large load in getting the Cowboys to where they are, with Zeke just off the pace to set the all-time rookie rushing record and Dak having one of the greatest rookie passing seasons in NFL history.
Because it's the holiday season and Zeke is in a giving mood, he went out and bought matching (sort of) chains for himself and Prescott. Check em out:
TMZ Sports reports that the chains are 14-carat white gold pendants, each covered with just under 10 carats worth of VS1 and VS2 quality diamonds. The materials alone reportedly cost $5,000 for each pendant.
Zeke's already worn his to Jerry World. You can see it around his neck as he gets closer to the camera here:
.@EzekielElliott arrived at @ATTStadium for #DETvsDALpic.twitter.com/8IBJsokToU— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 26, 2016
It looks like Zeke got the chain with the blue 21 and white 4, while Dak got the opposite. It should be noted that 21 is Elliott's number, 4 is Prescott's number, and 214 is the area code for Dallas, Texas.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Victor Cruz: Pats don't want to face us
The Giants are 3-1 in their last four meetings with the Patriots, including two Super Bowl...
-
Reggie Bush could set an ugly NFL record
It's been a long season for the former No. 2 overall pick
-
Belichick not a fan of frequent firings
The Patriots coach has some thoughts on NFL coaches who were recently fired
-
Week 17 Super Bowl Odds
Look at the quarterbacks the Patriots might have to play in the playoffs
-
Ranking potential NFL coaching jobs
Using factors like location, ownership and access to a decent QB, our man ranks 11 potential...
-
Report: Pats want a lot for Garoppolo
The Pats have a knack for dealinng their backup quarterbacks onto other teams
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre