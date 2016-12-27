LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott got himself and Dak Prescott matching iced-out necklaces

Zeke has been in a giving mood this holiday season

The Dallas Cowboys are 12-2 and have already wrapped up home field advantage heading into their Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have shouldered a large load in getting the Cowboys to where they are, with Zeke just off the pace to set the all-time rookie rushing record and Dak having one of the greatest rookie passing seasons in NFL history.

Because it's the holiday season and Zeke is in a giving mood, he went out and bought matching (sort of) chains for himself and Prescott. Check em out:

Grind together. Shine together. Thanks @gee_if and. @ifandco for the new pieces. @_4dak

A video posted by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

TMZ Sports reports that the chains are 14-carat white gold pendants, each covered with just under 10 carats worth of VS1 and VS2 quality diamonds. The materials alone reportedly cost $5,000 for each pendant.

Zeke's already worn his to Jerry World. You can see it around his neck as he gets closer to the camera here:

It looks like Zeke got the chain with the blue 21 and white 4, while Dak got the opposite. It should be noted that 21 is Elliott's number, 4 is Prescott's number, and 214 is the area code for Dallas, Texas.

