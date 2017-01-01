LOOK: Steve Smith's cleats for final game pay tribute to Panthers, teammates

In what will likely be the final game of his career, Ravens wideout Steve Smith plans to give thanks to his former teammates and former team.

Smith, according to a photo he posted on Twitter, will honor the Carolina Panthers and former teammates of his with his cleats in week 17.

Decided to honor some folks that have been in my life thru the yrs good & bad football & non football! My thank you 2 U. My cleats 4 Sunday pic.twitter.com/nFO6qOs29J — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) December 30, 2016

Smith is set to retire, openly stating Week 17's matchup against the Bengals will be the final game of his career. Maybe he heard the rumblings about the current regime not being open to his retirement with the franchise and has decided to start greasing the proverbial wheels a little bit.

The Panthers released Smith back in March of 2014, but Smith has always maintained he's a Panther for life.

He's arguably the best player in the franchise's history and virtually the entire fan base would want to see Smith sign a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers.

But with star players who leave on bad terms, there's always a little bit of a healing process. Smith is wisely firing it up before he's even walked away from the game.