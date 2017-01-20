Ravens linebacker Zach Orr, 24, announces retirement from football

Zach Orr, the Ravens' 24-year-old linebacker, is retiring after three NFL seasons because of a congenital neck issue, the team announced in a press conference on Friday morning.

The former undrafted free agent out of North Texas made the Ravens roster as a rookie and excelled on special teams before earning the starting outside linebacker job this season. In 15 games, he had 91 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions.

Orr, who was named a second-team All Pro, was an integral part of the Ravens' sixth-ranked defense, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Details viathe Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec:

The discovery of the condition came after the season when Orr saw doctors about a neck injury that forced him to go on injured reserve just a day before the Ravens' season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources said.

Orr sustained a shoulder injury in the Ravens' win over the Eagles on Dec. 18, and he suffered a neck injury a week later against the Steelers. He finished both games, and a day after the season ended, sounded like he was looking forward to 2017.

"Right now, I'm feeling pretty good," Orr said, via the Sun. "I'm going to see doctors and stuff like that, but I'm feeling pretty good. I don't think it will be anything that will slow me down."

On Friday, Orr, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome spoke with the media.

"I'm blessed and thankful that I'm able to walk away from the game in good health," Orr said, adding that he'd like to get into coaching.