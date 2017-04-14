Texans reportedly pick up Jadeveon Clowney's fifth-year option for 2018

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the game's blossoming pass rushers, so it should come as no shock to hear that the Texans have ensured they'll keep him on their roster at an affordable price.

The Texans picked up Clowney's fifth-year option for 2018 on Friday, according to multiple outlets, including the Houston Chronicle. Like the Rams' move to exercise Aaron Donald's option earlier this week, this was an entirely expected outcome.

If the Texans hadn't picked up his option, they would've risked losing him after this coming season. Furthermore, by picking up his fifth-year option, the Texans delayed having to give him a pricey contract.

According to John McClain of the Chronicle, Clowney is now scheduled to earn $13.8 million in 2018. However, as McClain noted, Texans general manager Rick Smith often extends players before the final year of their contracts. So, Clowney could end up seeing more than $13.8 million.

After a slow start to his career that involved too many injuries, Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, has turned into a major piece on a quality Texans defense. This past season, he notched six sacks as the Texans finished first in the league in yards allowed.

He then exploded in the postseason. In the Texans' win over the Raiders in the wild-card round, Clowney did his best J.J. Watt impression twice.

Though the Texans fell to the Patriots the following week, Clowney got after Tom Brady, registering three quarterback hits. As a result, Brady struggled in the Patriots' win, posting a 68.6 passer rating.

If Clowney can stay healthy and keep improving, he might actually turn into a player of Watt's caliber. And that, of course, is a player worth keeping around past 2018.