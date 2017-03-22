WATCH: Here's a minute-by-minute account of how thief stole Tom Brady's jersey

Mauricio Ortega snuck into the Patriots locker room before media was allowed inside

After a month-and-a-half-long investigation that included the Texas Rangers and the FBI, the world now knows who stole the jersey  that Tom Brady wore during the PatriotsSuper Bowl LI victory. Pictures from NRG Stadium cameras showed Mauricio Ortega, an executive at the Mexican newspaper, La Prensa, slipping out of the Patriots locker room undetected with the jersey tucked under his arm. (Julian Edelman, Brady’s No. 1 suspect , is off the hook.) 

Well, not only do we have those pictures, but now Fox Sports 1 has released a video with a minute-by-minute breakdown of where exactly Brady’s jersey, as well as Ortega, was at each moment in time. Here it is, via Jay Glazer and Colin Cowherd:

There was previously a written timeline of the theft, but the videos from the Fox cameras in the stadium let us see how it all played out. 

As you can see, Ortega made a pretty brazen move to file himself in with Bill Belichick’s staff and sneak into the locker room before any other members of the media were allowed in. (Side note: It’s probably not great that security personnel let him into the locker room with the wrong badge. He appeared to still be wearing a media credential.) Once inside, he milled around for a while, and even snuck a peak at the camera -- though doing so is apparently what helped get him caught. And then he made the ultimate guilty move, glancing back at the locker room after he exited with the jersey to see if he had been caught. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games