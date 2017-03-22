WATCH: Here's a minute-by-minute account of how thief stole Tom Brady's jersey
Mauricio Ortega snuck into the Patriots locker room before media was allowed inside
After a month-and-a-half-long investigation that included the Texas Rangers and the FBI, the world now knows who stole the jersey that Tom Brady wore during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory. Pictures from NRG Stadium cameras showed Mauricio Ortega, an executive at the Mexican newspaper, La Prensa, slipping out of the Patriots locker room undetected with the jersey tucked under his arm. (Julian Edelman, Brady’s No. 1 suspect , is off the hook.)
Well, not only do we have those pictures, but now Fox Sports 1 has released a video with a minute-by-minute breakdown of where exactly Brady’s jersey, as well as Ortega, was at each moment in time. Here it is, via Jay Glazer and Colin Cowherd:
There was previously a written timeline of the theft, but the videos from the Fox cameras in the stadium let us see how it all played out.
As you can see, Ortega made a pretty brazen move to file himself in with Bill Belichick’s staff and sneak into the locker room before any other members of the media were allowed in. (Side note: It’s probably not great that security personnel let him into the locker room with the wrong badge. He appeared to still be wearing a media credential.) Once inside, he milled around for a while, and even snuck a peak at the camera -- though doing so is apparently what helped get him caught. And then he made the ultimate guilty move, glancing back at the locker room after he exited with the jersey to see if he had been caught.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Brady jersey thief has Warner jersey
Mauricio Ortega apparently has a whole bunch of Super Bowl memorabilia
-
NFL weighing dangerous hit rule changes
The league is also looking into ejections and suspensions for dangerous hits
-
2017 Mock Draft: Life after Rivers
The Chargers have more pressing holes to fill, but look to the future with the seventh pic...
-
Raiders' relocation fee is $325M-$375M
The Raiders will apparently only have to pay about half as much
-
Expect Raiders to win Vegas vote Monday
The fact that owners are voting on the Raiders' move Monday is a telling sign, but not the...
-
Kap donates to Meals on Wheels, Somalia
Kaepernick remains a free agent but is putting his free time to good use
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre