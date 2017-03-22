WATCH: Here's a minute-by-minute account of how thief stole Tom Brady's jersey

After a month-and-a-half-long investigation that included the Texas Rangers and the FBI, the world now knows who stole the jersey that Tom Brady wore during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory. Pictures from NRG Stadium cameras showed Mauricio Ortega, an executive at the Mexican newspaper, La Prensa, slipping out of the Patriots locker room undetected with the jersey tucked under his arm. (Julian Edelman, Brady’s No. 1 suspect , is off the hook.)

Well, not only do we have those pictures, but now Fox Sports 1 has released a video with a minute-by-minute breakdown of where exactly Brady’s jersey, as well as Ortega, was at each moment in time. Here it is, via Jay Glazer and Colin Cowherd:

EXCLUSIVE: Minute-by-minute look at how the alleged culprit in Tom Brady's jersey theft spent his night at the Super Bowl



via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/FxONp8RceU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 21, 2017

There was previously a written timeline of the theft, but the videos from the Fox cameras in the stadium let us see how it all played out.

As you can see, Ortega made a pretty brazen move to file himself in with Bill Belichick’s staff and sneak into the locker room before any other members of the media were allowed in. (Side note: It’s probably not great that security personnel let him into the locker room with the wrong badge. He appeared to still be wearing a media credential.) Once inside, he milled around for a while, and even snuck a peak at the camera -- though doing so is apparently what helped get him caught. And then he made the ultimate guilty move, glancing back at the locker room after he exited with the jersey to see if he had been caught.