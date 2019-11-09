Utah beats Mississippi Valley State by 94, setting the record for largest margin of victory vs. a D-I team

The previous record was 91; beating a team by 94 is an absurd thrashing that may last for decades

They thrashed them. Clobbered 'em. Walloped the poor fellas into next Thursday.

Pulverized and pummeled the sorry souls. 

A devastating vaporization. A belligerent beatdown -- and an intra-Division-I record. 

Friday night in Salt Lake City, the (unranked) Utah Utes were entirely disrespectful to the visiting Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, so much so that the final score of 143-49 gave men's Division I college basketball its largest margin of victory/defeat in its 100-plus-year history. The key distinction being that such a record is held within the confines of D-I; there have been bigger beatdowns, but the losing team has been outside the D-I infrastructure. 

The 94-point differential is absurd when you really think about it. There will be so many teams -- maybe even more than 100 -- that fail to even score 94 themselves in a game this season, let alone come close to winning by that much.  

If you're curious on the all-time record for margin of victory, well it's one that will never be broken: In the 1917-18 season, Georgia beat Southeastern Christian by 120 points (122-2!). 

The Utes had nine players in double figures, including all its starters. The leading scorer: Timmy Allen with 26 on 9-of-11 shooting. The Utes were 50% from 3 (17 for 34) and were a dreamy 40 for 56 from 2-point range. That's 71.4%. Rebound margin is an overrated and outdated stat, but when you win the battle on the boards 68-28, the dominance is obvious. That's what Utah did to the Delta Devils, who alas rated as the worst team in college basketball heading into the season in my 1-353 rankings. 

Utah's 143 points vs. a D-I team are the most in the sport since Butler plunked 144 on The Citadel's head to open the 2015-16 season. Quite the stark contrast from Syracuse being held to its lowest point total in 74 years.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. This is his 10th season reporting on college basketball for CBS. He also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

