Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton clear to transfer to TCU, play immediately

Kansas State graduate transfer quarterback Alex Delton has been released for a transfer to TCU. There had been a "slow down" in Delton's transfer status, sources told CBS Sports on Wednesday, over a competitive concern with Delton transferring within the Big 12.

Just hours later, that is no longer an impasse for KSU, and Delton is free to play immediately for the Horned Frogs.

Delton tweeted Tuesday, "I'll be finishing my final year at TCU." The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that "TCU has found its grad transfer quarterback."

Man I am so blessed for what I’ve learned through this game & how it has shaped me. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I am not done yet... Change of plans. I will be finishing my final year at TCU. Excited to get started!!! 🐸🐸🐸@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/is55VZtZdY — Alex Delton (@adelton005) January 16, 2019

Graduate transfers must meet all the conditions of the one-time transfer rule, which includes the originating institution's approval. Kansas State initially did not give Delton that clearance as coaches evaluated his intraconference transfer. Delton put his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2018.

TCU has retweeted Delton's transfer announcement on Monday, which is thought to be a soft deadline for semester transfers because that is a general start date for the beginning of the second semester.

Delton played 20 games in his Kansas State career, making six starts over four seasons.

Without Kansas State's release, Delton could have still transferred, but per NCAA rules would have forced him to sit out a season and lose a year of eligibility. That would have effectively ended his college career.

TCU has also reportedly had interest in graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall of Oklahoma. Kendall appears poised to head to West Virginia, though that is not finalized.