Phelps' lat strain was confirmed to be a significant one Friday, though he remains without a clear timeline for his return, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The MRI that Phelps underwent Tuesday evidently offered the Blue Jays some clarity, but not enough that they were able to offer a clear timetable for his recovery. His loss is a big one for the Blue Jays, as he'd allowed just one earned run in 10.1 innings before hitting the injured list.