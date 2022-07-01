Phelps walked one and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to record his sixth hold of the season in a win over the Rays.

With closer Jordan Romano getting a breather, the other members of the Blue Jays' bullpen picked up the slack as Adam Cimber notched the save. Phelps stumbled at times in June, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 12 innings on the month, but the right-hander should remain in a middle relief/setup role and appears headed for his first season with double-digit holds since 2017.