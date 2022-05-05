Phelps walked two batters and recorded only one out but still recorded his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Entering the game in the top of the seventh inning with the Blue Jays nursing a 2-1 lead, Phelps walked Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks to put the tying run in scoring position, but Tim Mayza was able to escape the jam after replacing the right-hander on the mound. Phelps has had a mostly solid start to the season, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings, but his role in middle relief affords him only occasional high-value opportunities from a fantasy perspective.