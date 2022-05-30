Phelps allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Closer Jordan Romano pitched in each of the last three games, so he wasn't available for this contest. Phelps was able to make a one-run lead stand in the ninth inning to earn his first save since 2019 since Yimi Garcia and Adam Cimber were already utilized earlier in the game. Phelps has done well in a less prestigious role in 2022, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB with four holds and an 0-1 record through 18.2 innings across 21 appearances.