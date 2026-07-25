Brewers' Shane Drohan: Stumbles against Rockies

Drohan (5-4) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 5-2 to the Rockies, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out six.

While he was able to keep the ball in the park, three of the six hits off Drohan went for extra bases, helping to put Milwaukee in an early hole the offense couldn't climb out of. It was the first time all season that the southpaw had been tagged for more than four runs in an outing, and while Drohan has lasted at least six innings in four straight starts, his 4.44 ERA during that span is a little less impressive than his 1.11 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road next week in San Francisco.