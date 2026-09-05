Drohan didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Reds, surrendering six runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw tied his season high in runs allowed while serving up multiple homers for just the second time in 28 appearances (17 starts), but Drohan got taken off the hook for his sixth loss when the Brewers erupted for five runs in the fifth. Drohan is approaching his career high in innings -- he's worked 128 frames this year between Triple-A and the majors, just shy of the 129.2 innings he tossed in 2022 between High-A and Double-A, and far more than the 70.1 innings he managed in 2024 and 2025 combined -- and fatigue may be setting in. Over six appearances (five starts) since the beginning of August, he's stumbled to a 6.15 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB in 26.1 innings. He'll try to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next weekend in a rematch with the Reds.