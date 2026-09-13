Drohan didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Reds, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Drohan received plenty of run support, as the Brewers staked him to an early 4-0 lead, but he couldn't last long enough to qualify for the win Saturday. The rookie southpaw is showing signs of fatigue late in the season, conceding at least five runs while working four innings or fewer in consecutive outings. He'll try to right the ship his next time out in Baltimore, where he'll bring a 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 119:41 K:BB over 118 innings.