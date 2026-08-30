Drohan (7-5) earned the win against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Drohan allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning but was otherwise strong, throwing 63 of a season-high 99 pitches for strikes with 15 whiffs. The southpaw opened August with a six-run blowup but has since posted a 3.12 ERA over his past four outings, one of which was a two-inning relief appearance. He'll take a 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110:37 K:BB across 110.1 frames into a road matchup with the Reds next weekend.