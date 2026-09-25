Drohan took a no-decision in his start in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Phillies, striking out two batters while allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

Drohan picked up his first start since Sept. 12, after the Brewers used him in relief for both of his prior two appearances. He handled a limited workload in his return to the rotation, tossing just 47 pitches while facing 13 batters before the Brewers turned the game over to the bullpen. Drohan is likely to shift back to a relief role if Milwaukee opts to include him on its postseason roster.