Drohan struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Chad Patrick ran into trouble in the eighth inning, prompting Drohan to come into the game. Drohan did his job, throwing 13 of 21 pitches for strikes in this relief appearance, which could be a preview of his usage during the postseason. With his background as a starter, he'll likely be tasked with multi-inning assignments if he works out of the bullpen in October. Drohan finished the regular season at a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 125:44 K:BB across 124.2 innings over 33 games (19 starts). He also collected two saves and three holds.