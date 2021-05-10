Morrow (elbow) spent some time throwing at the Dodgers' spring training facility Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Recent reports have indicated that Morrow had been shut down from throwing and isn't expected to pitch this season, so Friday's workout -- which Morrow himself reported on his personal Instagram page -- is a somewhat surprising development. The length and intensity of the the right-hander's session are unclear, and it remains doubtful that he'll be able to contribute to the Dodgers' bullpen this season.
