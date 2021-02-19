Morrow (elbow) is beginning spring training healthy, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers signed the 36-year-old as a non-roster invitee in December, and manager Dave Roberts said the team plans to build him up as a "leverage reliever." Morrow has been sidelined by multiple arm issues over the past couple years and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 with the Cubs. He's been effective when healthy since becoming a full-time reliever in 2016 with a 1.79 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 98 appearances.
