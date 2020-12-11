Morrow (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow didn't play in 2020 after undergoing a minor nerve procedure on his elbow in July. He should be healthy in time for spring training, and he'll get the chance to compete for a role in the Dodgers' talented bullpen as a non-roster invitee. The 36-year-old hasn't pitched in a game in the majors or minors since July of 2018.
