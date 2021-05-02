Morrow (elbow) was shut down from throwing and isn't expected to pitch this season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 36-year-old was reportedly healthy entering spring training, but his arm hasn't responded well to rehab and he's since been shut down. It's a familiar story for Morrow, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 with the Cubs due to multiple arm issues.
