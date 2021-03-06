Morrow is unlikely to pitch in Cactus League games this spring, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Morrow is healthy to begin spring training after he dealt with elbow injuries over the past two seasons. He's serving as a non-roster invitee with the Dodgers this year, but manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he's not likely to see game action this spring since he needs to build up arm strength after his lengthy layoff. The right-hander hasn't appeared in a game in 2018 but is expected to be built up as a "leverage reliever" during spring training.