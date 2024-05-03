triston-mckenzie.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 7 (May 6-12)
player headshot
Triston McKenzie SP
CLE Cleveland • #24 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. DET, at CHW
Rostered
76%
Triston McKenzie has thrown 66 percent of his pitches for strikes in his past two starts compared to 57 percent in his first five, and the results have been much better. There's still plenty of reason to be skeptical of him, but his matchups this week against the Tigers and White Sox may be too inviting to pass up.
player headshot
Spencer Turnbull SP
PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31
Matchup
vs. TOR
Rostered
73%
The Phillies are working with a six-man rotation right now, and Spencer Turnbull is doing everything he can to keep it that way. His matchup against the Blue Jays is better than you might think, too, seeing as they're in the bottom five in runs scored.
player headshot
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 32
Matchup
at COL
Rostered
77%
You know it's a bad week for streaming pitchers when a guy scheduled for one start at Coors Field can rank this high. But Jon Gray is better equipped than most pitchers to handle that thin-air environment, given all the years he pitched there, and the Rockies offense is absolutely miserable.
player headshot
Erick Fedde SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 31
Matchup
vs. CLE
Rostered
66%
The Guardians have actually had one of the best offenses in baseball so far, but it's probably too good to be true. I don't think they're reason to shy away from Erick Fedde, who's coming off two dominant starts and is much more promising than most of what's available on the waiver wire.
player headshot
Tyler Anderson SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34
Matchups
at PIT, vs. KC
Rostered
57%
It feels like we're playing with fire here since Tyler Anderson's xERA, FIP, and xFIP are all nearly 5.00, but he's nonetheless pitched to a 2.23 ERA. If you're set on picking up someone for two starts, his matchups against the Pirates and Royals are pretty good.
player headshot
Luis Gil SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #81 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. HOU, at TB
Rostered
67%
You could ask for better matchups than the Astros and Rays, though neither lineup has performed up to expectations so far. Luis Gil has managed to pitch around his many walks to this point and offers a chance at 15 strikeouts or so.
player headshot
Jose Butto SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #70 • Age: 26
Matchup
at STL
Rostered
43%
It's not clear whether the Mets plan to go six-man following the promotion of Christian Scott, but if they don't, then Jose Butto stands to pick up a second start against the Braves at the end of Week 7 (May 6-12). He's a pretty attractive start as it is with his one matchup against the Cardinals, having performed well in three of his five starts so far.
player headshot
Colin Rea SP
MIL Milwaukee • #48 • Age: 33
Matchups
at KC, vs. STL
Rostered
21%
Colin Rea has been a steady performer to this point, but his 5.74 xERA hints of trouble ahead. This is purely a volume play in the hope he can defy the odds for another week given his solid matchups against the Royals and Cardinals.
player headshot
Logan Taylor Allen SP
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. DET, at CHW
Rostered
48%
We're firmly in points-league-only territory with these recommendations now given that Logan Allen has made precisely one start that was a positive contribution for categories leagues. But he's kept every game manageable for the Guardians and might be able to steal a win (or two!) against lineups as bad as the Tigers and White Sox.
player headshot
Patrick Sandoval SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #43 • Age: 27
Matchups
at PIT, vs. KC
Rostered
34%
Patrick Sandoval is coming off a 10-strikeout effort but hasn't pitched well overall, having yet to go six innings in a start. Still, the matchups (Pirates and Royals) are deep enough for you to gamble on him if you're looking to maximize volume in a points league.