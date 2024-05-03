Triston McKenzie SP CLE Cleveland • #24 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. DET, at CHW Rostered 76% Triston McKenzie has thrown 66 percent of his pitches for strikes in his past two starts compared to 57 percent in his first five, and the results have been much better. There's still plenty of reason to be skeptical of him, but his matchups this week against the Tigers and White Sox may be too inviting to pass up.

Spencer Turnbull SP PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. TOR Rostered 73% The Phillies are working with a six-man rotation right now, and Spencer Turnbull is doing everything he can to keep it that way. His matchup against the Blue Jays is better than you might think, too, seeing as they're in the bottom five in runs scored.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 32 Matchup at COL Rostered 77% You know it's a bad week for streaming pitchers when a guy scheduled for one start at Coors Field can rank this high. But Jon Gray is better equipped than most pitchers to handle that thin-air environment, given all the years he pitched there, and the Rockies offense is absolutely miserable.

Erick Fedde SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 66% The Guardians have actually had one of the best offenses in baseball so far, but it's probably too good to be true. I don't think they're reason to shy away from Erick Fedde, who's coming off two dominant starts and is much more promising than most of what's available on the waiver wire.

Tyler Anderson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34 Matchups at PIT, vs. KC Rostered 57% It feels like we're playing with fire here since Tyler Anderson's xERA, FIP, and xFIP are all nearly 5.00, but he's nonetheless pitched to a 2.23 ERA. If you're set on picking up someone for two starts, his matchups against the Pirates and Royals are pretty good.

Luis Gil SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #81 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. HOU, at TB Rostered 67% You could ask for better matchups than the Astros and Rays, though neither lineup has performed up to expectations so far. Luis Gil has managed to pitch around his many walks to this point and offers a chance at 15 strikeouts or so.

Jose Butto SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #70 • Age: 26 Matchup at STL Rostered 43% It's not clear whether the Mets plan to go six-man following the promotion of Christian Scott, but if they don't, then Jose Butto stands to pick up a second start against the Braves at the end of Week 7 (May 6-12). He's a pretty attractive start as it is with his one matchup against the Cardinals, having performed well in three of his five starts so far.

Colin Rea SP MIL Milwaukee • #48 • Age: 33 Matchups at KC, vs. STL Rostered 21% Colin Rea has been a steady performer to this point, but his 5.74 xERA hints of trouble ahead. This is purely a volume play in the hope he can defy the odds for another week given his solid matchups against the Royals and Cardinals.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. DET, at CHW Rostered 48% We're firmly in points-league-only territory with these recommendations now given that Logan Allen has made precisely one start that was a positive contribution for categories leagues. But he's kept every game manageable for the Guardians and might be able to steal a win (or two!) against lineups as bad as the Tigers and White Sox.