Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 20-26). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
C. Burnes SP BAL Corbin Burnes SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|3
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|4
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|5
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|6
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|7
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|8
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|11
|12
|13
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|14
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|15
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|20
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
|23
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|24
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|25
G. Stone SP LAD Gavin Stone SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|26
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|27
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|28
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|29
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|30
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|31
|32
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|33
M. Perez SP PIT Martin Perez SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|34
|35
B. Lively SP CLE Ben Lively SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|36
|37
C. Quantrill SP COL Cal Quantrill SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|38
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
|
@
|
vs