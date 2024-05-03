jorge-soler.jpg

Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (May 6-12)
player headshot
Andy Pages RF
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #84 • Age: 23
Week Rankings
Matchups
MIA3, @SD3
Fantasy
Rostered
61%
Mostly, this is just an excuse to hype up a player who has not only lived up to his power projection so far but has also demonstrated surprisingly good contact skills, particularly when swinging at pitches in the zone. It's hard to imagine pitchers like Roddy Munoz, Ryan Weathers, Michael King and Matt Waldron slowing Andy Pages down.
player headshot
Nate Lowe 1B
TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 28
Matchups
@OAK4, @COL3
Rostered
75%
The Rangers have far and away the best matchups this week, facing the Athletics pitching staff for four games before traveling to Colorado for three. Nate Lowe is one of the few hitters in that lineup who you could potentially pick up, and he's looked pretty good since coming back from an oblique injury.
player headshot
Jorge Soler DH
SF San Francisco • #2 • Age: 32
Matchups
@PHI1, @COL3, CIN3
Rostered
78%
I'm surprised Jorge Soler's roster rate has slipped such that I can recommend him here, but now is a good time to take advantage with the Giants traveling to Coors Field in a seven-game week. He's off to a slow start, but his high-end exit velocity readings suggest that the power hasn't gone anywhere.
player headshot
Jo Adell RF
LAA L.A. Angels • #7 • Age: 25
Matchups
@PIT3, KC4
Rostered
57%
The Angels' matchups are decent enough, with Cole Ragans being the one high-end pitcher on tap for their seven games, which allows us to continue hoping for the best with Jo Adell. His strikeout rate has ticked up a bit recently, but his power and speed contributions are plenty enticing.
player headshot
Ty France 1B
SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29
Matchups
@MIN4, OAK3
Rostered
40%
Ty France's work with Driveline Baseball this offseason is definitely showing up on his Statcast page, but it hasn't translated to the box score yet. The Mariners' matchups this week -- the fourth-best, in my estimation -- could be the remedy.
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar RF
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26
Matchups
NYM3, @MIL4
Rostered
45%
Lars Nootbaar has struggled to get going since his return from a fractured rib, but his plate discipline and exit velocity readings have been as good as ever. He's poised to break out in a week when the Cardinals have the third-best hitter matchups.
player headshot
Nolan Gorman 2B
STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 23
Matchups
NYM3, @MIL4
Rostered
64%
Nolan Gorman has run hot and cold throughout his major-league career and is due for a power binge soon. The Mets and Brewers are basically rolling out the red carpet with pitchers like Jose Quintana, Tobias Myers, Bryse Wilson and Colin Rea.
player headshot
Brenton Doyle CF
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 25
Matchups
SF3, TEX3
Rostered
52%
The Rockies' first full week of "home" games actually included a series in Mexico City, but they'll play all six of their games this week at Coors Field, where Brenton Doyle has been their most productive hitter with a .353 batting average and .949 OPS.
player headshot
Richard Palacios RF
TB Tampa Bay • #1 • Age: 26
Matchups
CHW3, NYY3
Rostered
8%
Richard Palacios has been a quality performer for the Rays so far, reaching base at a .430 clip with a combined seven home runs and stolen bases, but it's been overshadowed in part because he sits against lefties. The Rays have only one lefty on the schedule this week, and some of the righties include Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, Brad Keller and Clarke Schmidt.
player headshot
Tommy Pham CF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #28 • Age: 36
Matchups
@TB3, CLE4
Rostered
12%
Tommy Pham has come up from the minors swinging a hot bat for a team that could desperately use him and should be able to take advantage of pitchers like Tyler Alexander, Ben Lively, Carlos Carrasco and Logan Allen in a seven-game slate.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Rangers @OAK4, @COL3
2. Royals MIL3, @LAA4
3. Cardinals NYM3, @MIL4
4. Mariners @MIN4, OAK3
5. Pirates LAA3, CHC3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Blue Jays @PHI2, MIN3
2. Nationals BAL2, @BOS3
3. Marlins @LAD3, PHI3
4. Cubs SD3, @PIT3
5. Braves BOS2, @NYM3