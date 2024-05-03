Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 6-12). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|2
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|3
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|6
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|7
|8
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|9
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|10
J. Montgomery SP ARI Jordan Montgomery SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|11
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|12
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|13
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|14
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|15
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
|18
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|19
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|20
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|21
|22
R. Munoz SP MIA Roddery Munoz SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|23
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|24
|25
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|26
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|27
T. Alexander RP TB Tyler Alexander RP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|28
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|29
|30
|31
|32
R. Stripling SP OAK Ross Stripling SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|33
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
|
vs
|
vs