Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 peg Tanner Roark, Anibal Sanchez as sleepers

Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant outing last time out? Scott White looks at the two-start pitchers for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5).

It's a tough week for two-start pitchers.

By that, I don't mean there's an especially limited number of them or even that they're an uninspiring group. It's just that among that group are several pitchers who we generally think are good but may not be eager to trust at this particular moment.

I'm talking specifically about Jon Gray, who has had two strong outings since his return from the minors, and Robbie Ray, who finally turned in a decent one last time out. I'm willing to roll the dice on them, given the upside.

But I'm going to throw another name at you, one whose stock has fallen so much during a difficult month-long stretch that he actually qualifies as a sleeper, available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. And that's Tanner Roark.

He's my favorite sleeper, in fact, for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5), checking in at 15th in these rankings after getting back on track with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings last time. His favorable matchups against the Mets and Reds help his case.

Realistically, I'd only classify the top 14 here as must-start, but Nos. 15-18 are all usable if you need the extra volume.

Two-start pitchers for Week 19
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Aaron Nola, PHIat BOSvs. MIA
2Gerrit Cole, HOUat SEAat LAD
3James Paxton, SEAvs. HOUvs. TOR
4Tyler Skaggs, LAAat TBat CLE
5Carlos Martinez, STLvs. COLat PIT
6Jack Flaherty, STLvs. COLat PIT
7Kenta Maeda, LADvs. MILvs. HOU
8David Price, BOSvs. PHIvs. NYY
9Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. BALat BOS
10Jon Lester, CHCat PITvs. SD
11Danny Duffy, KCat CHWat MIN
12Robbie Ray, ARIvs. TEXvs. SF
13Jon Gray, COLat STLat MIL
14Tyler Anderson, COLat STLat MIL
15Tanner Roark, WASvs. NYMvs. CIN
16Julio Teheran, ATLvs. MIAat NYM
17Shane Bieber, CLEat MINvs. LAA
18Anibal Sanchez, ATL*vs. MIAat NYM
19Derek Holland, SFat SDat ARI
20Dan Straily, MIAat ATLat PHI
21Steven Matz, NYMat WASvs. ATL
22Freddy Peralta, MILat LADvs. COL
23Ervin Santana, MINvs. CLEvs. KC
24James Shields, CHWvs. KCat TB
25Marco Estrada, TORat OAKat SEA
26Edwin Jackson, OAKvs. TORvs. DET
27Wei-Yin Chen, MIAat ATLat PHI
28Matthew Boyd, DETvs. CINat OAK
29Mike Leake, SEAvs. HOUvs. TOR
30Eric Lauer, SDvs. SFat CHC
31Yefry Ramirez, BAL*at NYYat TEX
32Wade Miley, MILat LADvs. COL
33Sam Gaviglio, TORat OAKat SEA
34Martin Perez, TEXat ARIvs. BAL

*RP-eligible

