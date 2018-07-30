Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 peg Tanner Roark, Anibal Sanchez as sleepers
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant outing last time out? Scott White looks at the two-start pitchers for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5).
It's a tough week for two-start pitchers.
By that, I don't mean there's an especially limited number of them or even that they're an uninspiring group. It's just that among that group are several pitchers who we generally think are good but may not be eager to trust at this particular moment.
I'm talking specifically about Jon Gray, who has had two strong outings since his return from the minors, and Robbie Ray, who finally turned in a decent one last time out. I'm willing to roll the dice on them, given the upside.
But I'm going to throw another name at you, one whose stock has fallen so much during a difficult month-long stretch that he actually qualifies as a sleeper, available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. And that's Tanner Roark.
He's my favorite sleeper, in fact, for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5), checking in at 15th in these rankings after getting back on track with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings last time. His favorable matchups against the Mets and Reds help his case.
Realistically, I'd only classify the top 14 here as must-start, but Nos. 15-18 are all usable if you need the extra volume.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 19
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|at BOS
|vs. MIA
|2
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|at SEA
|at LAD
|3
|James Paxton, SEA
|vs. HOU
|vs. TOR
|4
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at TB
|at CLE
|5
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|vs. COL
|at PIT
|6
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|vs. COL
|at PIT
|7
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|vs. MIL
|vs. HOU
|8
|David Price, BOS
|vs. PHI
|vs. NYY
|9
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. BAL
|at BOS
|10
|Jon Lester, CHC
|at PIT
|vs. SD
|11
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at CHW
|at MIN
|12
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|vs. TEX
|vs. SF
|13
|Jon Gray, COL
|at STL
|at MIL
|14
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|at STL
|at MIL
|15
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|vs. NYM
|vs. CIN
|16
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. MIA
|at NYM
|17
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|at MIN
|vs. LAA
|18
|Anibal Sanchez, ATL*
|vs. MIA
|at NYM
|19
|Derek Holland, SF
|at SD
|at ARI
|20
|Dan Straily, MIA
|at ATL
|at PHI
|21
|Steven Matz, NYM
|at WAS
|vs. ATL
|22
|Freddy Peralta, MIL
|at LAD
|vs. COL
|23
|Ervin Santana, MIN
|vs. CLE
|vs. KC
|24
|James Shields, CHW
|vs. KC
|at TB
|25
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|at OAK
|at SEA
|26
|Edwin Jackson, OAK
|vs. TOR
|vs. DET
|27
|Wei-Yin Chen, MIA
|at ATL
|at PHI
|28
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|vs. CIN
|at OAK
|29
|Mike Leake, SEA
|vs. HOU
|vs. TOR
|30
|Eric Lauer, SD
|vs. SF
|at CHC
|31
|Yefry Ramirez, BAL*
|at NYY
|at TEX
|32
|Wade Miley, MIL
|at LAD
|vs. COL
|33
|Sam Gaviglio, TOR
|at OAK
|at SEA
|34
|Martin Perez, TEX
|at ARI
|vs. BAL
*RP-eligible
