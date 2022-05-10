Offense remains hard to find, and while we're hoping that won't be the case forever, as long as it is, we're going to be chasing it on the waiver wire. Rowdy Tellez was the flavor of last week when he crushed a two-homer game, and Guardians outfielder/first baseman Josh Naylor is next in line after he pulled the trick Monday against the White Sox.

If you got extra Fantasy points for dramatics, Naylor's performance Monday was especially impressive. He hit his first homer in the ninth inning off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, a grand slam that he clubbed 421 feet, a 110.1 mph shot off a 99 mph fastball. He followed that up with the game-winner in the top of the 11th, a three-run shot he only hit 101.1 mph. Naylor went 3 for 5 in the game – he added a double – and has been red hot since coming off the IL to start his season.

And it's not necessarily looking like a fluke. While expected stats are somewhat misleading these days given the environmental context, Naylor's still suggests he's earning a lot of what he's doing, with a .313 xBA and .584 xSLG, per BaseballSavant.com's StatCast metrics. He has a career-best 48% hard-hit rate and ranks above average in average exit velocity and barrel rate – combine that with a 13.7% strikeout rate, and you can see why he's enjoying so much success, with a .338/.370/.574 slash line in 73 plate appearances.

Naylor has shown some interesting flashes in the majors before this but has mostly been a disappointment since his days as a prospect. However, he's also never had more than 279 plate appearances in parts of four seasons, so it's too early to close the book on him. Dual eligibility only helps his case, and Naylor is worth adding in all 12-team category-based formats as a potential batting average help with some pop.

Here's who else should be on your radar from Monday's games:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.