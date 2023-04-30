Cooper left Sunday's game against the Cubs with an upset stomach, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports. he went 1-for-2 before exiting.
Cooper can be considered day-to-day, but with the Marlins off on Monday, he should have a good chance at returning to the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta. Jesus Sanchez came off the bench to serve as Cooper's replacement following the latter's early depature.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Absent from lineup Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Gets afternoon off•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three hits in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out Wednesday with leg issue•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Swats third homer•