The Red Sox released Cooper on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Cooper cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and is now free to sign on with a new organization. The 33-year-old has slashed just .206/.267/.299 between the Cubs and Red Sox this season, but with a career .265/.333/.427batting line he should draw some interest in free agency.

