Atlanta released Cooper on Sunday.
Cooper inked a minor-league contract over the offseason but has been cut loose after slashing just .228/.312/.309 in 35 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 34-year-old will now be on the lookout for another minor-league deal elsewhere.
