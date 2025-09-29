Cooper announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Cooper began the 2025 season at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization, but he was released in May and never caught on with a new team after that. The 34-year-old played in parts of eight major-league seasons, finishing with a solid .265/.333/.427 batting line and 57 home runs. Cooper made one All-Star team in 2022 with the Marlins.