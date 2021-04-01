Rutschman isn't expected to make his major-league debut until late in 2021, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Rutschman was assigned to Double-A, which indicates that he's likely a few months away from making a major-league debut. A top catching prospect, Rutschman is a name for fantasy managers to keep an eye on. The 23-year-old spent all of 2020 at the alternate training site. For now, Chance Sisco and Pedro Severino will handle the Orioles' catching duties.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Joining big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Callup very unlikely•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Heads to alternate training site•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Will join big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Advances to Low-A•