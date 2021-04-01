Rutschman isn't expected to make his major-league debut until late in 2021, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman was assigned to Double-A, which indicates that he's likely a few months away from making a major-league debut. A top catching prospect, Rutschman is a name for fantasy managers to keep an eye on. The 23-year-old spent all of 2020 at the alternate training site. For now, Chance Sisco and Pedro Severino will handle the Orioles' catching duties.

More News