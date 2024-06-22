Rutschman went 5-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's loss to Houston.

Rutschman was a thorn in the side for Houston pitching all night but wasn't able to drive in any runs. His lone extra-base hit came during Baltimore's seven-run eighth inning right after a Gunnar Henderson homer. Rutschman fell into a small eight-game slump, going 4-for-30 (.133) during that span, but has since gone 8-for-10 with two walks and five runs scored over his last two appearances. He's slashing .305/.352/.485 with 53 RBI and 41 runs scored through 71 games.