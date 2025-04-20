Rutschman went 0-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Rutschman began the season with hits in 12 of his first 14 outings, but he's now hitless in his last 19 at-bats to drop his batting average under the Mendoza Line at .192 on the season as a whole. However, he entered play Saturday with an elite 38.8 percent squared-up rate, per Statcast, which suggests Rutschman is still seeing the ball quite well in the early going. Fantasy managers should keep exercising patience with the switch-hitting All-Star backstop, who continues to regularly occupy a premium spot in Baltimore's lineup.