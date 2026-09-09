Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Wednesday that Rutschman was given a cortisone injection in his right elbow following Monday's game versus the Angels, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It explains why Rutschman is missing a second straight start Wednesday. The catcher suffered a hyperextended elbow in late August and has been dealing with nagging soreness off-and-on since. Tracy said that Rutschman is expected back in the lineup Friday against the Royals following the team's off day Thursday.