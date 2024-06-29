Share Video

Link copied!

Rutschman (hand) is starting at catcher and batting second Saturday against the Rangers.

Rutschman was given a day off Friday after he played through a right hand injury Thursday, and he seems to be feeling better ahead of Saturday's contest. Over his last 10 games, the 26-year-old backstop has gone 15-for-40 with a home run, two RBI and seven runs scored.

More News