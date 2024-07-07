Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Rutschman's three-run blast in the seventh inning didn't have much of an impact on the outcome since Oakland still led 17-4 at that point, but it may have been a momentum-shifter personally after he had collected just one hit over his previous 19 at-bats. The long ball also moved him into second place for homers among MLB catchers with 16 on the campaign. Only Oakland's Shea Langeliers -- who hit his 17th homer in the same contest Saturday -- has more home runs among big-league backstops.