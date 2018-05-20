Orioles' Chris Davis: Stationed on bench Sunday

Davis is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis will get the day off as the Orioles square off against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox. Davis has just two hits in his last 24 at-bats, driving down his season average to a disastrous .166 mark. Trey Mancini will pick up the start at first base with Craig Gentry getting the call in left field.