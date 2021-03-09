Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Davis is continuing to experience back soreness and remains without a timeline to return to action, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde said that Davis will soon visit a specialist for further evaluation on his back injury, a worrisome sign for the 34-year-old's chances of making a expedient return. Davis had already appeared to be on the outside looking in for an everyday role with the Orioles entering spring training, so the injury only further hinders his chances of finding regular at-bats early on during the regular season.