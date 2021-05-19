Orioles general manager Mike Elias said that Davis (back) underwent arthroscopic left hip labrum surgery Wednesday in Dallas, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Elias said Davis "projects to be out for the season" while he spends the next 4-to-5 months recovering from the procedure.

Davis had been shut down in spring training with what the Orioles initially called a lower-back strain. After opening the season on the 60-day injured list, Davis had been rehabbing on his own with the goal of making a return at some point over the summer, but he apparently wasn't progressing as quickly as he hoped. With surgery ultimately being deemed necessary to address the lower-back/hip injury, Davis will have his entire 2021 season wiped out, though Baltimore likely wasn't counting on him being much of a contributor. Davis will look to be back to full health for the start of spring training, when he'll be entering the final season of his seven-year, $161 contract he signed in January 2016. Davis has provided little return on that massive investment, compiling a weak .196/.291/.379 batting line (79 wRC+) while striking out in 36 percent of his plate appearances over the first five years of the deal.