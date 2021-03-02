Davis is considered day-to-day with a lower-back strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The veteran suffered the injury on a swing Sunday. He doesn't appear to be seriously hurt, but the Mariners have no reason not to be cautious with him this early in spring. Even if fully healthy, however, there's no guarantee Davis will play a significant role this season, as the Orioles likely don't see much point giving at-bats to a player in his age-35 season who's hit just .169/.251/.299 over the last three years.