Orioles manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged the possibility Monday that Davis (back) could begin the season on the 60-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis has yet to resume workouts with the Orioles since being shut down in early March with a lower-back strain that required an evaluation from a specialist. While the Orioles haven't shed much light on the severity of Davis' injury, it's clear that he'll need to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the IL to begin the season. Considering that Davis has slashed .196/.291/.379 since signing a seven-year, $161 million extension in January 2016, the Orioles are most likely viewing him as a sunk cost at this point, so don't expect the rebuilding club to rush him back even if his condition takes a dramatic turn for the better in the near future. Trey Mancini is slated to open the season as the Orioles' everyday first baseman.