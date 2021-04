Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Davis (back) is conducting his rehab program in Texas at an outpatient facility, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Davis is without a clear timeline for a return, but his presence on the 60-day injured list means he won't be eligible to make his season debut until at least late May. The rebuilding Orioles likely aren't counting on the pricey first baseman to make much of an on-field impact in 2021.