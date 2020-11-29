Mathias agreed with the 76ers on a two-way contract on Nov. 19, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Mathias and second-round rookie Paul Reed will be the 76ers' two two-way players when the team reports to training camp next month. A 6-foot-4 wing, Mathias is heading into his third professional season and has yet to make his NBA debut after going undrafted out of Purdue in 2018. He emerged as a key contributor in the G League last season with the Texas Legends, averaging 18.1 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range.