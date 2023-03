Mathias logged 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-101 win over Ontario.

Mathias was limited to nine points during his last outing, but he bounced back with a double-digit scoring mark during Monday's narrow win. He's averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game this season.